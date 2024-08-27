Report Underscores Diverse Approaches to Advising for HSIs

Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) may be models for how institutions can organize to effectively serve and advise students, according to a new report from Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions.

The center’s visiting scholar Dr. Gabriel O. Bermea authored the report, “Construir el Camino: How Hispanic-Serving Institutions Design and Deliver Academic Advising,” which examines diverse models and approaches to advising at HSIs.

“The findings of this report highlight the pivotal role that HSIs play in advancing student success through intentional and culturally relevant advising,” said Bermea. “By strategically leveraging advising as a key strategy and practice, HSIs excel in creating a strong sense of belonging and family, tailoring their advising strategies and approaches to meet the unique needs of their diverse student populations.”

The report — drawing from qualitative data collected from 23 academic advising leaders at HSIs — evaluates academic advising structures, approaches, target populations, and social media efforts within HSIs. It provides tips for effective advising and includes strategies to help ensure students receive needed support.

For example, HSIs identify several purposes for academic advising such as course registration, retention, sense of belonging, learning, familial learning environments, and contemporary communication trends (using popular social media apps). Many also adopt varied, shared advising models involving faculty and professional academic advisors.

“This report is important for emphasizing different approaches to advising,” said Dr. Marybeth Gasman, Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University. “The diverse needs of students at HSIs can be met through the strategies laid out in the report, and anyone that provides academic advising at any institution can benefit from reading this report.”