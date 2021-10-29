Alpha Phi Alpha Partner with National Disability Institute

Liann Herder
Oct 29, 2021

Tom FoleyTom FoleyThe oldest intercollegiate Black fraternity in the U.S., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., has partnered with the National Disability Institute (NDI) to raise awareness of the social, economic, and cultural barriers faced by disabled persons and their families. The partnership will help to advance financial, physical, and mental health for students in the fraternity while instituting practices that combat the stigma of disability.

Fraternity brothers will be offered an exclusive chance to engage and advance NDI outreach and mission, including a chance to compete for an internship with NDI to learn about policy development.

Thomas Foley, NDI executive director, said he is thrilled and honored to partner with Alpha Phi Alpha.

“There is tremendous synergy between our organizations, especially our shared advocacy and commitment to economic reform and social justice,” said Foley. “The partnership, through APA’s Leadership Development Institute, will deliver an increased awareness and understanding of the societal, economic and attitudinal barriers faced by people with disabilities and their families.”

