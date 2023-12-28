Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Idaho State University Receives $2.2 Million to Train and Support Those Working with People with Hearing Disabilities

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 28, 2023

Idaho State University has received $2.2 million to train students and teachers to work with those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.Idaho State UniversityIdaho State University

The grant funding over five years – two grants from the Office of Special Education Personnel Preparation – will help pay for the Idaho Hearing Education and Aural Rehabilitation program’s (HEAR program) schooling for 42 students studying to become service providers in speech language pathology or audiology. The program’s first cohort will be accepted Fall 2024.

“The model we have running family-to-family support through a university is unique in the country and comes with benefits that are particularly helpful in a rural state like Idaho,” said Idaho State professor Dr. Kristina Blaiser, grant recipient and HEAR program principal investigator. “The integration of technology helps bring families together, regardless of their geographic locations. Instead of feeling isolated with a low incidence diagnosis, families feel connected and empowered.”

The money will also support teachers working with children who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

The state of Idaho is currently facing a shortage of speech language pathologists, audiologists and early intervention personnel, Idaho State officials said.

Suggested for You
Dr. Levi Watkins Jr.
Health
Hospital Honors Trailblazing Surgeon With Levi Watkins, Jr., M.D. Outpatient Center
Delaware State University is one of four historically Black colleges and universities recently awarded grant funds supporting initiatives to establish mental health first aid education programs and campus mobile crisis response teams following campus bomb threats in 2022.
Health
Delaware State Receives $217,000 from ED for Mental Health Initiatives
Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry is launching an innovation center for dental technology and education to establish five new examination rooms.
Health
Meharry School of Dentistry to Launch Innovation Center for Dental Technology and Education
Moc Health
Health
FASHP Declares A National Crisis in Low Number of Men of Color in Health Care Professions
Related Stories
The Rev. Al Sharpton
Health
The Rev. Al Sharpton and Artist Al B. Sure! Partner in Effort to Reverse Coverage Change for Organ Rejection Tests
University Of Michigan Flint
Health
University of Michigan-Flint Partners with Community Colleges to Improve Access to Nursing Programs
Stock Photo Doctor Writing Down Something To Clipboard
Health
A New Paper Defends the Use of Race in Medicine. Not Everyone is Convinced
(left to right, top to bottom) Dr. Shawnté Elbert; Dr. Swapna Hingwe; Dr. Larry Ozowara; Dr. Sherrá Watkins
Health
Webinar: Mental Health Equity on Campuses Requires More Extensive Work
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Distinguished Visiting Scholar, College of Arts and Sciences (University at Buffalo)
University at Buffalo
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Community College of Baltimore County
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers