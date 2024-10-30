CUNY School of Medicine Awarded $19 Million NIH Grant to Create Health Equity Center

The City University of New York’s School of Medicine was awarded $19.3 million from the National Institutes of Health to create a health equity center.

The transformational gift will support the development of the New York Center for Minority Health, Equity and Social Justice, to be led by the CUNY School of Medicine and headquartered on its Harlem campus. The Center will address growing health disparities through scientific research and outreach in Harlem and the South Bronx where deep health disparities persist.

“The CUNY School of Medicine has long embodied the best of our university’s mission to expand opportunity for all New Yorkers through its efforts to diversify the health care workforce and confront health inequities,” said CUNY Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “Now, thanks to generous support from the National Institutes of Health, the New York Center for Minority Health, Equity and Social Justice will enable us to advance this mission by deepening our research expertise, expanding career opportunities in the field of bioresearch and, most critically, better enabling us to meet the needs of our neighbors across Harlem and the Bronx.”

University officials said that once established, the new center will join the National Institute of Minority Health and Disparities and its Research Centers in Minority Institutions network to cultivate new generations of researchers as part of the Research Centers for Minority Institutions network.

The work will focus on three areas that include developing therapeutic strategies for end-stage kidney disease affecting minority populations: providing mental health resources for Chinese American adolescents and parents and enhancing care for Parkinson’s disease patients within Latino communities by increasing their participation in research.