Meharry School of Dentistry to Launch Innovation Center for Dental Technology and Education

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 5, 2023

Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry will be launching a new innovation center for dental technology and education, slated to open in the next year.Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry is launching an innovation center for dental technology and education to establish five new examination rooms.Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry is launching an innovation center for dental technology and education to establish five new examination rooms.

The center – partially funded by the Center for Research and Education Technology’s 2023 Innovation Center Award – will allow Meharry to establish five new examination rooms, each consisting of equipment and materials such as computerized crowns and bridges, intraoral digital scanners, laser equipment, salivary diagnostics, and oral care probiotics. 

There are only about 8,000 Black dentists in the U.S. — 27% graduated from Meharry — who continued on to work in impoverished communities where the need for oral health services is significant. As such, minority and underserved populations disproportionately suffer from oral diseases due to inadequate dental services access and the lack of workforce diversity.

“Oral health is critical to the overall health and well-being of patients, yet significant oral health disparities persist in our country due to a lack of access to qualified and well-trained dental professionals,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, Meharry's president. “At Meharry, we pride ourselves in training individuals who will routinely care for our low-income and uninsured communities throughout the world. The innovation center allows us to deepen our dental student’s knowledge and train more dentists who will serve minority populations and provide them with the dental care they need and deserve.”

 

 

Related Stories
Kelley Robinson
Health
The Human Rights Campaign Receives $5 Million Grant to Continue Fight Against HIV and Stigmas
Sarah Soter Kay, Sarah Ross Soter, and Dr. John Warner
Health
The Ohio State University to Receive $15 Million for Sarah Ross Soter Women’s Health Research Program
New England College
Health
New England College Launches Community Mental Health Undergraduate Program
Patrick L. Green
Health
Patrick Green Appointed CEO of University of Florida Health Jacksonville
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Baker College System
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
University of Missouri-Kansas City
New York University School of Professional Studies
CLINICAL ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF FINANCIAL PLANNING
Yale School of Management
Lecturer in Organizational Behavior
Vice President and Director of Research
W.E. Upjohn Institute
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs