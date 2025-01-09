Medical School Enrollment Shows Mixed Trends as Diversity Numbers Decline

Medical schools across the United States are facing new challenges in maintaining student diversity, according to data released Thursday by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). While overall first-year enrollment increased slightly by 0.8% in the 2024-25 academic year, matriculation rates among historically underrepresented groups showed significant declines.

The report reveals concerning trends in diversity representation. Black or African American matriculants declined by 11.6%, marking the third consecutive year of decrease. Hispanic, Latino, student enrollment dropped by 10.8%, while American Indian or Alaska Native matriculants saw the steepest decline at 22.1%. These decreases have effectively returned minority enrollment numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite these challenges, there were some positive developments in the application phase. Black or African American applications increased by 2.8%, and Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish Origin applications rose by 2.2%. However, American Indian or Alaska Native applications decreased by 15.4%.

"We are encouraged by the increase in first-time applicants to medical school," said AAMC president and CEO Dr. David J. Skorton.. "The AAMC and its member medical schools are committed to continuing our efforts to increase the supply of physicians and to increase the range of backgrounds and experiences in the applicant and matriculant pools that are critical to the future physician workforce."

The data also shows that women continue to dominate medical school demographics, comprising 56.8% of applicants, 55.1% of matriculants, and 54.9% of total enrollment. This marks the sixth consecutive year that women have made up the majority across all these categories.

Socioeconomic diversity also faces challenges. First-generation college student matriculants declined by 2.3%, while applicants with parents in service, clerical, skilled, and unskilled occupations decreased by 2.2%. The number of military veterans entering medical school also dropped slightly, from 171 in 2023 to 166 in 2024.

The incoming class maintains strong academic credentials, with a median undergraduate GPA of 3.86. The age range of matriculants spans from 17 to 55 years old, with 2.8% being over age 30. The class also demonstrated significant community engagement, collectively contributing over 16.4 million community service hours, averaging 709 hours per student.

AAMC Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. David A. Acosta acknowledged the impact of recent legal changes on diversity efforts.

"In the wake of the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision on the consideration of race in admissions and state-level policies ending funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, medical schools are operating in a new environment," he said. Acosta emphasized the importance of supporting pathways programs and implementing effective race-neutral admissions practices to maintain diverse student populations.