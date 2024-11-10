Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Sacramento State Creates Native American College

Walter Hudson
Nov 10, 2024

Sacramento State has announced the creation of the Sacramento State Native American College—a new university initiative aimed at advancing Native-based education and creating pathways for academic and professional service.

The announcement was made last week during Native American Heritage Month at the state California state Capitol during California Indian Culture Education Day celebrations.

“This is a historic moment for Sacramento State and a unique partnership with the Native communities to support Native American students,” said Dr. J. Luke Wood, President of Sacramento State. “We have come an incredibly long way as an institution and are committed to continuing to work on restoring past, present and future Native relations."Dr. Annette ReedDr. Annette Reed

According to university officials, the Sacramento State Native American College, is set to welcome its inaugural cohort for the Fall 2025 semester “and will offer a unique, culturally rooted educational experience.”

Wood said that the curriculum is designed to equip students with the academic and professional skills necessary to thrive in their careers while fostering deep connections to tribal government and community-based learning. 

“The Sacramento State Native American College reflects our commitment to honoring American Indian cultures and traditions while equipping students with the tools they need to lead in their communities and beyond,” he said. “This is about creating opportunities, building bridges, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

Dr. Annette Reed, an enrolled member of the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation has been tapped to serve as first dean of the Sacramento State Native American College. The announcement of the Native American College comes several months after university officials created the Black Honors College.

 Reed said that the Native American College will offer a range of programs that integrate academic excellence with tribal values, traditions, and community engagement. The program will provide students with the necessary academic, professional, tribally centered, community-focused, culturally based skills to become successful leaders. 

“The Sacramento State Native American College is more than an academic institution; it is a space of belonging, empowerment, and collaboration,” Reed said. “We are creating a learning environment that values Native American knowledge systems and traditions while preparing students to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. It is an honor to lead this transformative initiative.”

Students who want to become part of the Sacramento State Native American College can apply after being accepted into Sacramento State through CSU’s general application process. They may enter the college either as first-year or transfer students, or as students beginning their junior year. All students must minor in Native American Studies, with an emphasis on Native American leadership. The students may pursue any major that the University offers and into which they are accepted.

 .  

