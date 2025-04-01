Fort Lewis College Names First Indigenous Presidential Finalist

In a historic move that signals a significant step toward reconciliation with its past, Fort Lewis College (FLC) has named Dr. Heather J. Shotton as the sole finalist for the institution's presidency. If confirmed, Shotton—a citizen of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and a Kiowa and Cheyenne descendant—will become the first Indigenous person to lead the institution.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the Durango, Colorado, college, which continues to grapple with its history as a former federal Indian boarding school while working to advance its commitment to student success, equity, and community engagement.

"All of her personal and professional experiences created a presidential presence that stood out from an exceptional field of over 75 applicants," said Janet Lopez, chair of the FLC Board of Trustees. "Her lived experiences align with those of many FLC students, and her leadership, vision, and dedication to reconciliation and student success make her an outstanding choice to guide the college into its next chapter."

Shotton currently serves as FLC's inaugural Vice President for Diversity Affairs and Acting Dean of Students. She brings more than two decades of experience in higher education, having worked at both small liberal arts colleges and large research universities. Her career has been dedicated to fostering access and achievement for underrepresented students, particularly Indigenous and first-generation learners. In 2020, Diverse named Shotton to its annual list of women making a difference in higher education.

"I am honored that the Board of Trustees has named me as the finalist for President of Fort Lewis College, and I look forward to engaging with the campus and our community partners," Shotton said in a statement. "Over the past three years at Fort Lewis College, I have developed a deep love for this institution and have been inspired by the amazing work of our faculty, staff, and students."

The selection of an Indigenous leader for FLC is particularly significant given the institution's complicated history. Like many colleges across the nation, Fort Lewis College has been engaged in efforts to acknowledge and address its past as an Indian boarding school—institutions that were historically used to separate Native American children from their families and cultures in an attempt to assimilate them.

Today, FLC serves as a Native American Serving, Non-Tribal Institution, with a substantial population of Indigenous students. The college offers tuition waivers to qualified Native American students, a policy that dates back to a 1911 federal land grant agreement.

Shotton played a key role in developing the college's Strategic Plan 2025-30, which focuses on five priorities: academic excellence, student readiness, reconciliation, community connections, and meeting students' basic needs.

"The work of reconciliation is ongoing, and it requires leadership that is both visionary and deeply rooted in community," Lopez noted. "Dr. Shotton's extensive experience, passion for student success, and ability to bring people together make her an exceptional leader for FLC."

Colorado law requires a 14-day waiting period following the announcement of a finalist before the Board can finalize an employment agreement. A final decision is expected at the Board's next regular meeting on April 11, 2025.