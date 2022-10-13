Dr. Mary H. Van Brunt Appointed First Woman President of Spring Hill College

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 13, 2022

Dr. Mary H. Van Brunt has been appointed president of Spring Hill College, effective January, making her the first woman to serve as the school’s president, Al.com reported.Dr. Mary H. Van BruntDr. Mary H. Van Brunt

Van Brunt is provost and vice president of academic affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University.

She comes to Spring Hill, the third oldest Jesuit college in the U.S., with more than 20 years of leadership experience in Catholic high education. She was founding dean of the School of Business, Arts and Media at Cabrini University.

Van Brunt has won awards including the NCES/AEFA New Scholar Dissertation Award, the Warren York Fellowship and the Charles R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Van Brunt holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Ursinus College; a Master of Business Administration in accounting from St. Joseph’s University; and a Ph.D. in economics from Lehigh University.

