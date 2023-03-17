Cal Poly Pomona President Dr. Soraya M. Coley Named Winner of ACE's Donna Shavlik Award

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 17, 2023

Dr. Soraya M. Coley, president of Cal Poly Pomona, will receive the American Council on Education's (ACE) Donna Shavlik Award for her efforts in support of the success of women. Coley will be given the award Apr. 13 at the Women’s Leadership Dinner during ACE’s annual meeting in Washington, DC.Dr. Soraya M. ColeyDr. Soraya M. Coley

“Throughout her decades-long career, President Coley has demonstrated a sustained and continuing commitment to the advancement of women through actions or initiatives enhancing women's leadership development,” said ACE President Dr. Ted Mitchell. “President Coley’s unwavering dedication to advancing women in higher education exemplifies the spirit behind the ACE Donna Shavlik award.”

The award – named after Donna Shavlik, former director of ACE's Office of Women in Higher Education – commends people putting forth sustained commitment to advancing women in higher ed.

The first woman and first African American scholar to be president of Cal Poly Pomona, Coley has served as ACE Southern California Women’s Network presidential sponsor and faculty of the New Presidents Academy. She has also been on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “LA500 – The Most Influential People in L.A” list since 2018.

“I have benefitted greatly from having mentors, and I pay that forward when I can,” Coley said. “I owe gratitude to my mentors and supporters, especially those who saw potential in me that I never imagined. I vividly remember a time earlier in my career when I had just settled into my role as a department chair at CSU Fullerton. The university president at the time, Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb — an African American woman and trailblazer in the sciences — said very emphatically, that someday, I was going to be a university president. I summarily dismissed that idea, but her confidence in me, and her mentorship proved critical in getting to where I am now.”


 

Related Stories
Coconino Community College
Women
Coconino Community College Partners with Women’s Foundation of the State of Arizona for Free Tuition Pathway for Single Mothers
Dr. Jennifer Edmonds
Women
Georgian Court University Boasts Women-Led Majority Leadership
Ida Lou Anderson
Women
Washington State University to Rename President's Residence in Honor of Pioneering Female Faculty Member
Annie Jones Flyer
Women
Organizations Partner to Launch Historic Marker Program of U.S. Women’s Suffrage History, Dedicates Marker to Suffrage Leader Annie E. Jones
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Full-Time Senior Sign Language Interpreter
State Center Community College District
PT Film/TV Animation Instructor
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Vice President for Student Affairs
Austin Peay State University
Veterans & Military Program Advisor
Northern Virginia Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Transforming the Future of Health Education: Centering Race and Medical Humanities with Dr. M. Gabriela Torres
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More