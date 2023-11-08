Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Study: Women in STEM Receive More Job Offers Than Men After Career Services Use

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 8, 2023

Women pursuing careers in technical fields can benefit from campus career services, according to a joint study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) and Cornell Tech initiative Break Through Tech.Dr. Judith SpitzDr. Judith Spitz

The study, "The Impact of Career Services on Women Pursuing Tech Careers", examines the current landscape for women pursuing careers in technical fields and how to improve said landscape.

“Currently, women are underrepresented not only in terms of those pursuing degrees in tech-related fields but in the tech workforce as well,” said Dr. Judith Spitz, founder and executive director of Break Through Tech.

Women comprise 58% of all 2021 bachelor’s degree recipients but just 22% of recipients in computer and information sciences and only make up 27% of professional computing jobs.

Undergraduate men receive more job offers than undergrad women in general but the use of career services helps reduce the difference in the amount of offers, the study found. When it comes to STEM-related degrees however, undergrad women in STEM who use career services received more job offers than the men.

“Our research points to the important role career services can play not only in helping women successfully launch their careers in the technology sector but also in helping tech companies build inclusive workforces,” said NACE President and CEO Shawn VanDerziel. 

Additionally citing Break Through Tech data, Spitz said: “Innovative experiential learning programs that directly engage employers are one of the highest leverage interventions to help level the playing field for women and other underserved communities when it comes to tech talent recruitment.”

