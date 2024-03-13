Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Benedict College Joins Campaign to Eliminate Period Poverty

Johnny Jackson
Mar 13, 2024

Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, has joined the national campaign to end period poverty.

Many women and girls experience period poverty and are unable to purchase the menstrual products they need, causing some to stay home from school and work. The dilemma can have lasting consequences on their education, economic opportunities, mental health, and well-being.

Jocelyn Artis, the daughter of Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, the president of Benedict College and Morgan Miles, Miss Benedict College 2023-24, will co-host a program on Saturday March 16, titled “I Support My Sisters…PERIOD!”Benedict College joined the campaign to eliminate period poverty by facilitating a 'I Support My Sisters…PERIOD' special collection event.Benedict College joined the campaign to eliminate period poverty by facilitating a "I Support My Sisters…PERIOD" special collection event.

“As a biology student with aspirations to become a labor and delivery nurse, advocating for women's rights is a cause close to my heart,” said Miles. “One issue I'm particularly passionate about addressing is period poverty.

“It's alarming to see how inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products affects women worldwide, leading to significant physical, mental, and emotional challenges,” she continued. “With over half of the global population menstruating and millions suffering from this issue, it's imperative that we work towards its eradication. #ISupportMySisters...Period!”


