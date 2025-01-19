NCAA Adds Women's Wrestling as Championship Sport, First Tournament Set for 2026



In a historic move for collegiate athletics, the NCAA has officially recognized women's wrestling as its 91st championship sport, marking a significant milestone for female athletes across the country. The decision, announced at the Association's annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, will culminate in the first-ever NCAA women's wrestling championship tournament in 2026.

The sport's elevation from the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program reflects its rapid growth and increasing popularity. Currently, 76 NCAA schools sponsor women's wrestling programs, with an additional 17 programs expected to join in the 2024-25 academic year. More than 1,200 women wrestlers currently compete at the collegiate level, with at least 45% representing diverse or international backgrounds.

"This means so much to women's wrestling and to women's sports in general," said Kennedy Blades, a University of Iowa wrestler and 2024 Olympic silver medalist. "Since I was a little girl, I dreamed about being an NCAA national wrestling champion. It will fulfill so many little girls' dreams, including mine."

The path to championship status began in 2020 when women's wrestling joined the NCAA's Emerging Sports program. The sport achieved the required minimum of 40 varsity-level programs during the 2022-23 academic year, leading to a recommendation from the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics in February to advance to championship status.

To support this initiative, the NCAA Board of Governors has approved $1.7 million in funding to establish the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships. The competition will feature athletes from all three NCAA divisions competing against one another in a unified tournament format.

Rich Bender, executive director of USA Wrestling, celebrated the decision, noting that "Women's wrestling has been an Olympic sport since 2004 and is the fastest-growing sport for young women in our nation." The sport joins five other former emerging sports that have achieved NCAA championship status since 1994: rowing, ice hockey, water polo, bowling, and beach volleyball.

"This milestone for women's wrestling is a declaration that women deserve equitable opportunities to compete, to lead, and to thrive," said Ragean Hill, chair of the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics and executive associate athletics director at Charlotte. "It's a step toward gender parity in sports and a powerful reminder that when women are given the platform to rise, they inspire generations to come."

A dedicated women's wrestling committee will now work with NCAA staff to develop the framework for the inaugural 2026 championship tournament. The historic decision not only provides new competitive opportunities for female athletes but also strengthens the NCAA's commitment to expanding women's sports participation across collegiate athletics.