NC A&T to Host 63rd Annual Sit-in Anniversary Breakfast and Wreath Laying in Honor of the A&T Four

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 10, 2023

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) will host the 63rd Annual Sit-in Anniversary Breakfast and Wreath Laying at 7 a.m. on Feb. 1 in honor of the A&T Four, the four NC A&T students who started a national movement by sitting in protest at a department store lunch counter in 1960.Nc A&t

The four are Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Gen. Joseph McNeil, the late Franklin McCain and the late David Richmond. “Embracing Our Past, Engaging Our Present, Imagining Our Future” – which will celebrate their bravery for their sit-in at that F.W. Woolworth Department Store lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960 – will start with a breakfast.

Subsequent programming will then begin at 8 a.m. in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center. There will be a moderated panel discussion with past A&T Student Government Association presidents. The wreath-laying will take place at 10 a.m. at the February One monument, followed by a social justice panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. for K-12 students in the Harrison Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets will be required. 

NC A&T will also announce its 2023 Human Rights Medal awardee.

