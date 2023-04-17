Oprah to Deliver Keynote Speech at Tennessee State University Commencement

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 17, 2023

Oprah Winfrey will be the keynote speaker for Tennessee State University’s (TSU) spring undergraduate commencement on May 6, a return home for the TSU alumna. Oprah WinfreyOprah Winfrey

“To have Ms. Winfrey as our speaker will be a life-changing moment for graduates and the University,” TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover said. “She is someone who has walked the TSU campus as a student, sat in some of the same classroom, and knows first-hand the value of a TSU education. Ms. Winfrey and Congressman Thompson are trailblazers, history makers and HBCU graduates, adding to the excitement and anticipation for both commencement ceremonies.”

Winfrey is a media leader, philanthropist, producer, actress, and author. During her time at TSU, Winfrey became the youngest news anchor and the first black female news anchor at Nashville’s WLAC-TV (now WTVF-TV).

A day earlier, U.S. Rep Bennie G. Thompson (Miss-2nd District) will address TSU’s graduate students in the Gentry Center Complex. Thompson is the longest-serving African American elected official in Mississippi, the longest Democrat in the Mississippi Congressional Delegation, and the first Democratic chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.

 

 

 

 

