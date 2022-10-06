Michigan State University Investigation Criticized By Own Leaders and Faculty

Michigan State University (MSU)’s investigation into business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s August resignation after allegations of failure to report sexual misconduct has come under fire from its own leaders and faculty, The Detroit News reported.

The investigation was launched by the MSU Board of Trustees, which was then sent letters this week by MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley, Provost Dr. Teresa Woodruff, and the Faculty Senate’s Steering Committee.

The provost and committee leaders requested the end of the probe into the circumstances involving Gupta’s departure. Woodruff wrote that she learned that the board directed legal counsel to depose faculty, executive administrators, and others about Gupta.

“I most vigorously defend the rights of our faculty and staff to work independent of outside incursion and the right of the university to work through its rigorous processes for discipline without undue pressure on behalf of an individual,” Woodruff said. “These actions by the board of trustees are doing harm to the campus, harm to the reputation of MSU and harm to the process you seek to improve.”

The committee leaders called the move continued encroachment into academic management matters outside the board, adding that votes of no confidence involving the board were planned at upcoming Faculty Senate and University Council meetings.

"The Gupta dismissal is settled," they said. "This continued overreach denies the harm inflicted on the victim and seemingly provides cover and protection for Gupta. Additionally, paying for outside counsel using MSU funds that will fuel a Gupta lawsuit against the university seems absurd and in no way aligns with the fiduciary role of the board.”

Stanley said that MSU employees will not be forced to participate in the review. But for those who do voluntarily participate, MSU will offer legal counsel, he said.