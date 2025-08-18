Former University of Michigan President Dr. Santa Ono has secured a new position as president of EIT Global at the Ellison Institute of Technology, more than two months after the University of Florida Board of Governors blocked his appointment due to his support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Ellison Institute of Technology, founded by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, announced Monday that Ono will work alongside EIT Oxford President Sir John Bell to develop science programs at the institute's Oxford, England campus. The appointment marks a new chapter for Ono, whose career trajectory was derailed by what many in higher education saw as a politically motivated rejection.

The Florida Board of Governors' 10-6 vote against Ono's appointment sent shockwaves through higher education circles, particularly among advocates for diversity and inclusion. Board members cited Ono's "previous embrace of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives" and "philosophical differences" as reasons for blocking the appointment, despite his strong academic credentials and leadership experience.

The decision highlighted the growing tensions around DEI programs in public higher education, particularly in states with conservative political leadership. Ono's rejection came amid a broader national debate over the role of diversity initiatives on college campuses.

The Ellison Institute of Technology represents a different kind of opportunity for Ono. The commercial venture, a partnership between Ellison and Oxford University, focuses on developing "commercially sustainable solutions to solve some of humanity's most enduring challenges." Research areas include health and medical science, food security, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.

Sir John Bell, EIT Oxford President, praised Ono's leadership abilities, noting their 20-year professional relationship.

"Santa and I have known each other for more than 20 years, and I am a great admirer of his leadership abilities at major Universities," Bell said. "If we are successful, this could be one of the most impactful Institutes in recent years."