UVA Appoints Law Professor as Interim President Amid Federal Pressure Fallout

Walter Hudson
Aug 4, 2025

Paul G. MahoneyPaul G. MahoneyThe University of Virginia has selected Paul G. Mahoney, a distinguished law professor and former dean, to serve as interim president following the abrupt resignation of Jim Ryan under federal pressure over diversity programs.

Mahoney, the David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor who led the School of Law from 2008-2016, will assume the presidency on August 11, stepping into a role shaped by unprecedented political turbulence that has shaken the academic community.

Ryan's departure came after intense pressure from the U.S. Department of Justice, which alleged that UVA had failed to fully dismantle its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs despite federal demands. The resignation has ignited fierce political backlash across Virginia and the higher education community.

"To do so would not only be quixotic but appear selfish and self-centered to the hundreds of employees who would lose their jobs, the researchers who would lose their funding, and the hundreds of students who could lose financial aid or have their visas withheld," Ryan wrote in his resignation letter, explaining his decision to step down rather than fight the federal government.

The White House defended the pressure campaign, with spokesperson Harrison Fields stating that "any university president willingly breaking federal civil rights laws will be met with the full force of the federal government."

In selecting Mahoney, the Board of Visitors sought someone who could provide stability during what Board Rector Rachel Sheridan acknowledged as a challenging transition period. The board conducted extensive outreach to the UVA community, hosting listening sessions with faculty, students, and alumni.

"We are confident that Paul's longstanding connection to the University as a faculty member and dean of the Law School, as well as his extensive achievements as a lawyer, professor and public servant, make him the right leader to guide this institution," Sheridan said.

Mahoney brings substantial crisis management experience to the role. As law school dean during the 2008 financial crisis, he successfully navigated the institution through economic turbulence, emerging with a stronger school according to current Law Dean Leslie Kendrick.

"Not only did he navigate that remarkably difficult period with a calm and steady hand, but he brought the institution out on the other side stronger than ever," Kendrick said.

The circumstances surrounding Ryan's departure have drawn condemnation from Virginia's Democratic leadership. U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine called the DOJ's involvement "outrageous," while state legislators warned of broader implications for Virginia's higher education system.

Mahoney, who has been on the law faculty since 1990, acknowledged the weight of his new responsibilities while expressing commitment to UVA's mission.

"I am honored and humbled to serve as the interim president of the University of Virginia," he said. "As a longtime member of this community, I care deeply about UVA's education, research and patient-care mission and look forward to continuing that important work together."

 

 
