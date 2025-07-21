Brandeis University Names Dr. Arthur Levine Permanent President

Brandeis University has officially appointed Dr. Arthur Levine as its permanent president, removing the interim designation he has held since November 2024 and extending his leadership through July 2027. The Board of Trustees' decision comes as the university moves forward with an ambitious restructuring of its liberal arts education model that has garnered overwhelming faculty support.

The restructuring plan, which reflects extensive input from faculty, staff, and students, received remarkable support from the academic community, with nearly 90 percent of faculty voting in favor of the initiative earlier this year. This level of consensus is particularly noteworthy in higher education, where faculty governance often produces more divided outcomes on major institutional changes.

"The board has tremendous confidence in Arthur's leadership and the faculty's commitment to this bold new approach," said Board Chair Lisa Kranc. "Appointing him as president at this important time will help ensure that this vision is successfully put into action."

The plan centers on realigning Brandeis' teaching and research structure into four new academic schools designed to better integrate theoretical learning with practical applications. This approach reflects broader trends in higher education toward experiential learning and career-focused outcomes, while maintaining the intellectual rigor of traditional liberal arts education.

Among the most significant changes is the introduction of a competency-based second transcript system. This innovation aims to provide a more comprehensive picture of students' skills and abilities beyond traditional grades and course titles. The additional transcript is designed to help students better demonstrate to potential employers how their liberal arts education translates into practical, applicable skills in the workforce.

This emphasis on practical application addresses ongoing concerns about the career readiness of liberal arts graduates and the value proposition of such education in an increasingly competitive job market. The initiative positions Brandeis to better articulate the relevance of its educational approach to students, families, and employers.

Levine brings extensive higher education leadership experience to his permanent role. He previously served as president of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation and president of Teachers College at Columbia University. His academic credentials include authorship of 13 books and numerous articles focusing on the future of universities and contemporary challenges in higher education.

"I am deeply grateful for the faculty's trust and partnership in shaping this vision," Levine said. "I am honored that the board asked me to take on the title of president to help strengthen the work we've already begun and ensure Brandeis is well-positioned for the future."

The restructuring effort explicitly builds upon Brandeis' founding principles and Jewish values, particularly what the university describes as "reverence for learning and a determination to repair the world." This connection to institutional mission and values provides a philosophical foundation for the practical changes being implemented.

Founded in 1948 by the American Jewish community, Brandeis has established itself as a top-ranked private R1 research university. The institution combines research university resources with liberal arts college intimacy, creating a distinctive educational environment that the current reforms seek to enhance rather than replace.