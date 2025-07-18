The Southern University System Board of Supervisors has appointed Dr. Joseph Bouie Jr. as the new chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO), marking a remarkable full-circle moment for the institution and its incoming leader.

Bouie, who currently serves as Louisiana State Senator for District 3, will assume his role on August 1, bringing four decades of experience in higher education, public service, and community advocacy to the historically Black university.

Bouie's journey with SUNO began as an undergraduate student, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology. His academic path continued at Tulane University, where he completed his Master of Social Work, followed by a Ph.D. in administration and planning from Clark Atlanta University. This educational foundation would prove instrumental in shaping his multifaceted career as an educator, administrator, and public servant.

"SUNO raised me — actually, it saved my life," Bouie reflected during the Board meeting where his appointment was announced. "The legacy of this institution is critical to not only this region but to the nation. I am grateful to have this opportunity to work with the SUNO family."

Bouie's appointment comes as SUNO continues to build momentum under the leadership of outgoing Chancellor Dr. James H. Ammons Jr., who has served since January 2021. Ammons' tenure has been marked by significant achievements, including the launch of innovative academic programs in nursing, cybersecurity, and data science—fields that address critical workforce needs in Louisiana and beyond.

What sets Bouie apart as an incoming chancellor is his rare combination of academic, administrative, and legislative experience. As a retired professor of social work and former SUNO chancellor, he brings deep institutional knowledge to the role. His expertise spans administration, substance abuse research, and community organization—areas that align with SUNO's mission of serving diverse student populations and addressing community needs.

In the Louisiana Legislature, where he has served as both State Representative for District 97 and current State Senator, Bouie has been a consistent advocate for equitable education funding, social justice, and health equity. His role as former chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus has positioned him at the forefront of efforts to address systemic inequities in higher education funding and access.