Cabrini University Lays Off Six Full-Time Faculty, Some Tenured, As Part of Budget Cuts

Cabrini University has laid off six full-time faculty – three of them were tenured – this month as part of budget cuts to help remedy its financial deficit, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The six – 8.7% of the school’s 69 full-time faculty – included faculty in writing and narrative arts, science, math, and visual and performing arts, a Cabrini spokesperson said. This move follows the elimination of some senior academic leadership positions in October, another effort to save the school money amid its $5 million to $6 million-deficit, according to interim President Helen G. Drinan.

Drinan also said enrollment had declined from 2,360 in 2016 to approximately 1,500 and that Cabrini was exploring a merger.

“No programs were eliminated as part of this plan,” said spokesperson Trish Bradley. “These changes may have an impact on a limited number of students, and the university will be working with the students if there are any adjustments to their spring 2023 schedules.”