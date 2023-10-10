Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Audit of Gallaudet University Shows Significant Administrative Salary Increases Amid Stagnant Academic Spending and Faculty Salaries

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 10, 2023

A new audit of Gallaudet University has shown that administrative salary rose by 107% ($11.3 million) while overall spending on academics, including faculty salaries, fell by 6% ($4.8 million) since 2019.Gallaudet University1Gallaudet University

The audit – funded by the Gallaudet chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and conducted by Dr. Howard Bunsis, an accounting professor at Eastern Michigan University – calls into question Gallaudet's claims of fiscal hardship, which have been used to explain stagnant faculty and staff pay, the closure of academic programs, and the downsizing of scholarships and stipends.

“The evidence is clear that Gallaudet has very high and increasing administrative costs,” Bunsis writes about the private university that educates the deaf and hard of hearing. 

The school also spends $30-40 million on consultants yearly, a substantial portion of the school’s total budget, according to the report.

In response to these findings, the Gallaudet AAUP Chapter is calling for the school to trim administration, reduce administrative costs, decrease consultant spending, reinvest in academics and faculty salaries, and improve transparency and accountability.




Related Stories
Honoree Fleming and Ron Powers
Faculty & Staff Issues
Retired Vermont State University Dean Fatally Shot Near Campus
Glenn M. Sulmasy
Faculty & Staff Issues
U.S. Coast Guard Academy Bans Nichols College President Glenn M. Sulmasy from Campus
Dr. Michele Perkins
Faculty & Staff Issues
Former New England College President Michele Perkins Sues School, Alleges Gender Discrimination and Emotional Distress
Dr. Michelle Y. Martin
Faculty & Staff Issues
Report: Faculty of Color in Psychology Face Structural Hurdles in Academia
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Prince George's Community College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor of Human Capital Management
New York University School of Professional Studies
Middle Tennessee State University
Military-Connected Services Program Lead
Dallas College District HR
Health Psychologist M60358
Virginia Commonwealth University
Assistant Professor of Public Health
University of Tennessee- Knoxville
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers