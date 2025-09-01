LSU's First Black Law Dean Alleges Discrimination in Forced Departure

Alena Allen, who broke barriers in 2023 as the first Black person and woman to serve as dean of Louisiana State University's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, will step down from her leadership role against her wishes, citing racial and gender discrimination.

LSU announced Allen's departure in an internal email dated August 29, stating she would transition to a full-time faculty position at the Baton Rouge institution. However, Allen maintains she did not voluntarily resign and may pursue legal action for alleged whistleblower retaliation.

The controversy began when Allen raised concerns about financial "irregularities" she discovered in the law school's budget—problems that predated her appointment. When she attempted to address these gaps and implement reforms, Allen alleges LSU leadership unfairly blamed her for the pre-existing issues.

"I am the first woman and the first person of color to serve as the permanent dean of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. That fact is not incidental—it is central to what follows," Allen wrote in her response to auditors. "I find it deeply troubling, and frankly difficult to ignore, that I appear to be held to a standard far more exacting than that applied to my white, overwhelmingly male predecessors."

Allen's attorney claims the LSU Board of Supervisors "engaged in systematic discrimination and retaliatory conduct" against her, arguing that her predecessors had "oversaw and entrenched the very practices" she questioned and began reforming.

Allen's forced departure adds to a concerning pattern of Black leadership exits at LSU. The university recently lost its first Black president, Dr. William Tate, who left on June 30 to become president of Rutgers University. Several other Black administrators have also announced departures from the institution.

After Allen requested an investigation into the alleged racial and gender discrimination, university leaders informed her during a meeting that the law school would move in a "different direction" without her leadership.

Allen will continue serving as dean through the end of the spring 2026 semester while LSU conducts a national search for her replacement. Interim LSU Provost Dr. Troy Blanchard is overseeing the search process.