Former CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro Dies at 58

Dr. Joseph I. Castro, the trailblazing educator who became the first person of color to serve as chancellor of the California State University system, died Saturday at UC Irvine Medical Center from cancer. He was 58.

Castro, who was in hospice care at the time of his death, had served as CSU's eighth chancellor from 2021 until his resignation in 2022.

Born November 21, 1966, in Hanford, California, Castro was raised by his mother with help from his grandparents, who were farm workers from Mexico. He became the first in his family to attend college, earning degrees from UC Berkeley and Stanford University.

"It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Joseph Castro, a trailblazer in higher education and tireless champion for students across the country," said David Mendez, interim CEO of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. "His appointment as the eighth chancellor to lead the CSU was groundbreaking, making him the first Californian as well as the first person of color to lead the system."

Castro's career spanned multiple UC campuses before he became the eighth president of California State University, Fresno in 2013, making him the first California native and first Mexican American to hold that position. During his tenure at Fresno State, he launched initiatives focused on student success and social mobility, particularly for first-generation college students.

The California State University announced Castro's selection as chancellor in September 2020, with his appointment beginning in January 2021. The 23-campus system serves nearly 500,000 students.

"Dr. Joseph I. Castro dedicated his life to expanding opportunity through education," said Congressman Jim Cost, who represents Castro's home district. "A grandson of immigrants, his story is the American story. Raised by a single mother, Joe grew up in Hanford, California, and was the first in his family to graduate from college."

Castro's academic credentials included a bachelor's degree in political science (1988) and master's degree in public policy (1990) from UC Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in higher education policy and leadership from Stanford University (1998).

Throughout his career, Castro received numerous honors, including Mexico's Ohtli Award in 2016—the country's highest honor—for his contributions to Mexican, Mexican-American, and Hispanic communities. In 2015, he received the Spirit of Abraham Award from the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno for creating spaces for Muslim students to practice their faith.

Castro was part of the founding team at UC Merced and served on various boards, including the College Football Playoff Board of Managers and HACU's Governing Board, where he chaired the USDA-HACU Leadership Group.

His tenure as CSU chancellor ended in February 2022 when he resigned following criticism over his handling of sexual harassment allegations against Fresno State's former vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.

"While his tenure in leadership included moments that prompted important conversations within our community, we mark his passing with compassion and care for all who loved him," said Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, current president of Fresno State.

Castro played a significant role in securing grants and partnerships aimed at increasing college access for underrepresented students. He helped implement a $500,000 grant from the College Futures Foundation involving multiple educational institutions to analyze data and suggest policy changes to increase student success.

"Dr. Castro worked with HACU to advance its mission," Mendez said. "Our sympathy goes out to his family, friends and communities who have been affected by his passing."

Costa remembered Castro as more than a colleague.

"To me, Joe was more than a colleague; he was a dear friend. I will remember him not only for his many accomplishments, but for his kindness, generosity, and heart. He was a true son of the Valley who never forgot where he came from and never stopped giving back."

Castro is survived by his wife, Mary, and their children. In accordance with university custom, Fresno State has lowered its flags to half-staff in his memory.