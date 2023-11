Cal State Faculty Union Vote to Authorize Strike for Higher Wages and Better Workloads

J. Emilio Flores/Cal State LA California State University faculty have voted to authorize a strike, in pursuit of higher pay, lower class sizes, and more manageable workloads, the Press-Telegram reported.

Members of the California Faculty Association โ€” a union representing 29,000 lecturers, librarians, counselors, and other employees โ€” voted 95% in favor of authorizing a walkout, CFA said in an Oct. 30 statement.

โ€œCFA members are emphatic that low pay, growing workloads and systemic inequities are not sustainable,โ€ the statement said.

Some of the unionโ€™s demands include a 12% pay increase for some faculty, more student mental health counselors, expanded paid parental leave, and increased safety provisions for faculty interacting with university police.

Despite approved authorization, a strike is not guaranteed. CFA will first present its demands to CSU Chancellor Dr. Mildred Garcia at a Nov. 7 board of trustees meeting.

โ€œThe CSU remains committed to the collective bargaining process and reaching a negotiated agreement with the CFA as we have done with five of our other employee unions in recent weeks,โ€ CSU said in a statement.