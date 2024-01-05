Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Michigan State Tenure Faculty Continue Push for Union Recognition

Johnny Jackson
Jan 5, 2024

Michigan State University tenure and tenure-track faculty members are on track toward forming  a union, according to reporting from the Lansing State Journal.

A group of tenure and tenure-track faculty members at Michigan State University are seeking union recognition from the Board of Trustees.A group of tenure and tenure-track faculty members at Michigan State University are seeking union recognition from the Board of Trustees.MSU Photography ServicesThe group, which campaigned last fall to form a union, is seeking recognition from the university’s board of trustees.

At least 54% of Michigan State tenure-system faculty members have signed cards indicating support of a union, said NiCole Buchanan, a spokesperson for the Union for Tenure-System Faculty.

Buchanan said conversations on unionizing began in 2019, with tenured faculty feeling left out of university decisions. "(There was) a lack of faculty voice, a lack of transparency," Buchanan said. "We felt the university was not willing to have the faculty at the table."

Organizers expect to hear back soon from the board of trustees regarding their December letter requesting a meeting to recognize their union status and decide upon a third party to verify the number of faculty in support.

