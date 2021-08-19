CUNY's Hunter College Names Dr. Basil Smikle Director of Public Policy Program

Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 19, 2021

Dr. Basil A. Smikle Jr.Dr. Basil A. Smikle Jr.Hunter College, part of the City University of New York (CUNY), has named Dr. Basil A. Smikle Jr. as the new director of the public policy program at Hunter's Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute. More than 100 undergraduates enroll in the Roosevelt House's public policy program each year to earn a certificate or minor in public policy.

Until 2019, Smikle was the first distinguished lecturer in politics and public policy at CUNY's School of Labor and Urban Studies. He recently was campaign manager for New York City mayoral candidate Ray McGuire. 

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Basil Smikle to Roosevelt House, one of the jewels in the Hunter crown," said Dr. Jennifer J. Raab, president of Hunter College "He brings an inspiring personal story and a wealth of educational and practical experience to Hunter's extraordinary public policy program. In addition to working on curricular matters for our program, we know that his many contacts in government will enable him to place students in meaningful internships and to mentor them with an eye toward not only academic but professional development."

Before he was a distinguished lecturer at CUNY, Smikle was the New York State Democratic Party's executive director for more than three years. He was deputy state director for then-U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.

"I look forward to working at Roosevelt House to vigorously investigate policies that impact education, governance, economic mobility, and civic engagement, while working with a broad set of stakeholders in nonprofits, government, and the private sector," said Smikle.

