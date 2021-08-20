Dr. Nandi Marshall Named an Associate Dean at Georgia Southern's College of Public Health

Aug 20, 2021

Dr. Nandi A. Marshall has been appointed associate dean of academic affairs at Georgia Southern University’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health (JPHCOPH).

ThumbnaiAn associate professor in the Department of Health Policy and Community Health at the college, Marshall brings more than 17 years of experience in community engagement to the position. In addressing health inequities, she's helped foster partnerships and relationships with grassroots organizations, state coalitions, nonprofits and national associations, according to the university.

“It is essential that our students are able to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of public health practice and research,” Marshall said. “As associate dean of Academic Affairs, my goals focus on preparing students for the public health workforce by building their knowledge base, leadership skills and confidence; engaging students through their learning environment; and teaching the importance of the social determinants of health in achieving health equity.” 

Marshall is a leader in numerous public health organizations. She holds a bachelor’s from Spelman College, a Master of Public Health from East Stroudsburg University and a Dr.PH. from Georgia Southern University. She is also a certified health education specialist.


Related Stories
Dr. Levon T. Esters
News Roundup
Purdue's Polytechnic Names Dr. Levon T. Esters Inaugural Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Faculty Affairs
Nikki Giovanni
HBCUs
PVAMU Annouces Writer-in-Residence: Nikki Giovanni
Dr. Katrice A. Albert
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Katrice A. Albert Named VP for Institutional Diversity At University of Kentucky
Dr. Basil A. Smikle Jr.
Faculty & Staff
CUNY's Hunter College Names Dr. Basil Smikle Director of Public Policy Program
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences
Purdue University Northwest
Professor of Cybersecurity & International & P.A.
Brown University
Admission/Assistant Counselor
Hanover College
Director of Financial Aid
Xavier University of Louisiana
Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management
Xavier University of Louisiana
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs