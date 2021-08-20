Dr. Nandi Marshall Named an Associate Dean at Georgia Southern's College of Public Health

Dr. Nandi A. Marshall has been appointed associate dean of academic affairs at Georgia Southern University’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health (JPHCOPH).

An associate professor in the Department of Health Policy and Community Health at the college, Marshall brings more than 17 years of experience in community engagement to the position. In addressing health inequities, she's helped foster partnerships and relationships with grassroots organizations, state coalitions, nonprofits and national associations, according to the university.

“It is essential that our students are able to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of public health practice and research,” Marshall said. “As associate dean of Academic Affairs, my goals focus on preparing students for the public health workforce by building their knowledge base, leadership skills and confidence; engaging students through their learning environment; and teaching the importance of the social determinants of health in achieving health equity.”

Marshall is a leader in numerous public health organizations. She holds a bachelor’s from Spelman College, a Master of Public Health from East Stroudsburg University and a Dr.PH. from Georgia Southern University. She is also a certified health education specialist.



