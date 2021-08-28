Dr. Michele Hancock Appointed Vice President of College Culture for Inclusion at Carthage College

Dr. Michele Hancock has been promoted vice president of college culture for inclusion at Carthage College.

Hancock, who is currently a professor of education at Carthage served as the college’s director of diversity for two years and oversaw training programs for faculty, staff and first-year students.

“There is no aspect of Carthage’s work in diversity, equity, and inclusion that has not benefited from Dr. Hancock’s expertise, and no one is better prepared to meet Carthage’s current needs and advance the institution,” said Dr. John R. Swallow, president of Carthage.

A former elementary school teacher who rose through the ranks to become a district superintendent, joined the Carthage faculty in 2014.

“We have the potential to create a culture of inclusion where every individual knows they add value to the Carthage community, an endeavor that is both challenging and noteworthy,” said Hancock. “The task before us is to institutionalize inclusive practices that support growth and help all to flourish.”