LaGuardia Community College Appoints First Executive Director of DEI

An advocate for those with disabilities, Wendy M. Nicholson has been named LaGuardia Community College's first executive director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Nicholson joined LaGuardia in 2012, working within the Center for Career & Professional Development, where she supported students with disabilities. Since then, she has also served as co-chair for the President’s Advisory Council on DEI, as a leader in both the Faculty and Staff of Color Collective and the Senate Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, and as a member of the Black Lives Matter Planning Committee. Prior to her arrival at LaGuardia, she spent 25 years as an American Sign Language interpreter.

“With 30 years of experience advocating for and working with underrepresented communities, including in the areas of diversity, mental health, and disabilities, Wendy brings a wealth of knowledge to this new role,” said LaGuardia’s President Kenneth Adams. “She will facilitate and guide the college’s work as we build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive LaGuardia—working to ensure that all in our community are welcomed and valued. As one of our college’s highest priorities, I have asked her to join the President’s Cabinet, and I look forward to working closely with her.”

A first-generation New Yorker, Nicholson holds a B.S. from Tufts University, an MPA from John Jay College and is completing a doctoral degree in Public Administration at Rutgers University, where she is also a fellow in the Center for Law, Immigration, and Metropolitan Equity.











