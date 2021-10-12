Tennessee's Rhodes College Names Dean of Equity and Engagement

Jessica Ruf
Oct 12, 2021

Jazmine RodriguezJazmine RodriguezRhodes College in Tennessee has named Jazmine Rodriguez its new dean of equity and engagement in the Division of Student Life. A higher education administrator for nearly a decade, Rodriguez brings experience in building data-driven and needs-based programming that focuses on wellness, campus traditions and student retention/success. She was most recently a recruitment and operations specialist and assistant director in Campus Life at Northwestern University.

“Every student deserves an educational experience that is equitable and provides them the space and the resources to develop and thrive,” says Rodriguez, who has developed equity and inclusion training sessions and has worked for the Hispanic Alliance For Career Enhancement. “Our students deserve a campus community where they feel a genuine sense of belonging and are celebrated for who they are. I look forward to partnering with colleagues and departments to continue to work toward a community that is diverse, inclusive, and just.”

Rodriguez holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal/organizational communications and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida.


Related Stories
Dr. Rebecca M. Blank
Latest News
Northwestern University Selects First Woman President
Philosophers Dr. Judith Butler and Dr. Cornel West, The New School's 2021-22 Presidential Visiting Scholars
News Roundup
Dr. Judith Butler and Dr. Cornel West Named The New School's Presidential Visiting Scholars
Nikole Hannah-Jones
News Roundup
After Hannah-Jones Tenure Debacle, AAUP Prepares Report Exploring 'Violations of Academic Governance' at UNC
Dawn Chisebe, Ohio Wesleyan Chief Diversity Officer
News Roundup
African American Studies Expert to Become Chief Diversity Officer at Ohio Wesleyan
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Hist of African migration to N America
The Ohio State University
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
University of Portland
Distinguished Fellow & Asst. Professor
Georgetown University
AVP Of Student Development & Dean Of Students
SUNY Broome Community College
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate Director, Advising & Stud Services
Boston College Law School
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Promoting Diversity in Higher Education with Dr. Katrice Albert, University of Kentucky’s new Vice President for Institutional Diversity
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs