Tennessee's Rhodes College Names Dean of Equity and Engagement

Rhodes College in Tennessee has named Jazmine Rodriguez its new dean of equity and engagement in the Division of Student Life. A higher education administrator for nearly a decade, Rodriguez brings experience in building data-driven and needs-based programming that focuses on wellness, campus traditions and student retention/success. She was most recently a recruitment and operations specialist and assistant director in Campus Life at Northwestern University.

“Every student deserves an educational experience that is equitable and provides them the space and the resources to develop and thrive,” says Rodriguez, who has developed equity and inclusion training sessions and has worked for the Hispanic Alliance For Career Enhancement. “Our students deserve a campus community where they feel a genuine sense of belonging and are celebrated for who they are. I look forward to partnering with colleagues and departments to continue to work toward a community that is diverse, inclusive, and just.”

Rodriguez holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal/organizational communications and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida.



