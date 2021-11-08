Dr. Araceli Frias Named Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Johns Hopkins University

Walter Hudson
Nov 8, 2021

Dr. Araceli FriasDr. Araceli Frias

Dr. Araceli Frias has been named assistant dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at The Johns Hopkins University. 

Currently the assistant dean for diversity in The Graduate School at the University of Utah, Frias will help to shape the campus-wide effort to recruit, retain and support a diverse faculty, postdoctoral, staff, and undergraduate/graduate student body.

Among her many duties, Frias will assist in the success of departmental diversity action plans and collaborate with the university's chief diversity officer on a number of strategic initiatives. 

Frias earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Eastern Washington University in psychology and a Ph.D. in Education with a specialization in Cultural Studies & Social Thought in Education from Washington State University. 

