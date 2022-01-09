Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette Named Austinite of the Year

Walter Hudson
Jan 9, 2022

The Chamber of Commerce in Austin, Texas has named Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, president of Huston-Tillotson University its 2021 Austinite of the Year.Dr. Colette Pierce BurnetteDr. Colette Pierce Burnette

Burnette was honored “not only for her work in accelerating and expanding the city's historically Black university, but also for her citywide civic leadership, including crucial service as co-chair for the Mayor's Task Force on Institutional Racism and Systemic Inequities,” reported The Austin American- Statesman

Burnette has announced plans to retire next year.

"In every room I've been with her, she has encouraged courageous leadership," said Nikki Graham, the 2021 chairwoman of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "She's collaborative. She wants people to work together. But she's not afraid to push the status quo and make people see things differently. She has played a key role in this important time in our city's history.” 

Related Stories
Dr. Roland Mitchell
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Roland Mitchell and LSU CHSE are Winning
Dr. Leslie Gonzales, associate professor in the higher, adult, and lifelong learning unit at Michigan State University
Faculty & Staff
The Pandemic’s Unequal Toll on Faculty
Dr. Christopher Emdin, USC Rossier's new professor of Education as the Robert A. Naslund Chair in Curriculum and Teaching
Faculty & Staff
Education Scholar Dr. Christopher Emdin Joins USC Rossier
Download (3)
Faculty & Staff
USC Rossier’s ‘Transformational’ Faculty of Color Hires
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
MTSU
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs