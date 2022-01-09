Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette Named Austinite of the Year

The Chamber of Commerce in Austin, Texas has named Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, president of Huston-Tillotson University its 2021 Austinite of the Year.

Burnette was honored “not only for her work in accelerating and expanding the city's historically Black university, but also for her citywide civic leadership, including crucial service as co-chair for the Mayor's Task Force on Institutional Racism and Systemic Inequities,” reported The Austin American- Statesman

Burnette has announced plans to retire next year.

"In every room I've been with her, she has encouraged courageous leadership," said Nikki Graham, the 2021 chairwoman of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "She's collaborative. She wants people to work together. But she's not afraid to push the status quo and make people see things differently. She has played a key role in this important time in our city's history.”