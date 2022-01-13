Dr. Josiah J. Sampson, III Named VP for Enrollment Management at Jackson State University

Walter Hudson
Jan 13, 2022

Dr. Josiah J. Sampson, III has been named vice president for Enrollment Management at Jackson State University. In this role, Sampson will provide leadership and oversight for the university’s strategic enrollment management planning for the areas of admissions/recruitment, financial aid services and the registrar and records services.Dr. Josiah J. Sampson, IIIDr. Josiah J. Sampson, III

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Josiah Sampson back home to the Jackson State family as a member of my executive cabinet. His experience as an administrator and science educator at the secondary, undergraduate and graduate levels will complement and enhance our efforts,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson. “In keeping with our strategic plan, Dr. Sampson brings a wealth of knowledge in student success, research methods and mentorship that will serve us well as we continue to recruit the best and brightest scholars to Jackson State University.”

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Sampson is a JSU alumnus. His father was the orchestra director and music professor at Jackson State University.

“The honor of serving my alma mater as vice president for Enrollment Management is one of the greatest things that has ever come before me,” said Sampson. “Love and esteem for this University has permeated my family for generations. From even before my days in early childhood to my days in the Sonic Boom of the South to graduation and beyond, love for this institution has been without limit. I will do all that is within me to grow and increase the name and legacy of Jackson State University with that same ’Tiger Pride!' "

Sampson most recently served as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Saint Augustine’s University where he was responsible for advancing the academic profile and purpose of the college, establishing the appropriate level of academic rigor for programs in its representative schools and programs, developing and supervising new programs, increasing faculty and student research, and advising and mentoring faculty and students. 

Sampson earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Jackson State University. He completed his master of education in administration and supervision at Tennessee State University. He received his Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from Meharry Medical College with a research focus in cancer biology. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Elizabeth City State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Alabama.

