Temple University Dean David Boardman Receive Scripps Howard Award

Arrman Kyaw
May 20, 2022

David Boardman, dean of the Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University, has been awarded Administrator of the Year in the 2022 Scripps Howard Award.David BoardmanDavid Boardman

The award – given in collaboration with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC) – commends an administrator for excellence in leadership of journalism and communication programs.

Boardman became dean of the college September 2013. During his tenure, he has expanded full-time faculty by more than one-third and increased both research-grant and philanthropic fundraising significantly.

“David Boardman is a transformative leader who in nine short years has admirably propelled Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication to new heights,” said Klein College alumnus Steve Capus, former president of NBC News and a member of the college’s Board of Visitors. “With a distinctive, gracious manner, David is a highly respected presence within Temple University communities and in newsrooms around the world. We are fortunate to have him at the helm and appreciate Scripps Howard for acknowledging his world-class talents.” 

In 2018, the college was awarded AEJMC’s Equity and Diversity Award.

Boardman – who has won multiple awards in the field of journalism – was previously executive editor of The Seattle Times.

 

 

 

