Dr. Anderson Sunda-Meya Appointed Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 14, 2022

Dr. Anderson Sunda-Meya has been appointed dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University of Louisiana, placing him in the permanent role that he has been filling in for as interim dean since July 2021.Dr. Anderson Sunda-MeyaDr. Anderson Sunda-Meya

Sunda-Meya is also the Norwood Endowed Professor of Physics at XULA.

“We are incredibly delighted for Dr. Sunda-Meya to begin his official tenure as Xavier University of Louisiana’s Dean of Arts and Sciences,” said Dr. Anne McCall, XULA provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Dr. Sunda-Meya is a world-educated polyglot with graduate degrees in philosophy, theology, and of course, physics. He has already proven his dedication to our mission of educating students to be great leaders, including being instrumental in establishing our newly launched robotics and mechatronics engineering program. We are looking forward to all the great things still to come under his leadership!”

Sunda-Meya was awarded the 2021 Excellence in Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society (APS).

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the College of Arts and Sciences into the future,” Sunda-Meya said. “The work our faculty, staff, and students do to promote a more just and humane society and to develop change makers is critically important to the lives of all Louisianians and our entire global society. I am optimistic about the future because of the amazing teaching and research we do in the College of Arts and Sciences. I’m also grateful for Provost McCall and President Verret for their trust and support.”

