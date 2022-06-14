Dr. Sheila Lloyd Appointed Senior VP for Justice, Equity, and Antiracism at Hampshire College

Dr. Sheila Lloyd will become Hampshire College’s senior vice president for justice, equity, and antiracism, effective Aug. 1, 2022. She will serve as a strategic adviser to Hampshire’s president and Board of Trustees.

Lloyd's past roles include associate vice president for academic affairs at University of Houston-Downtown; associate provost for teaching, learning, and faculty affairs, founding director of the Center for Faculty Excellence, and accreditation liaison officer at Mills College; and tenured full professor and director of assessment at University of Redlands.

At Hampshire, Lloyd will also be a professor of Black Literary and Cultural Studies.

“Dr. Lloyd’s scholarly and administrative commitment to liberatory transformation will be a tremendous asset to Hampshire as we pursue the collective responsibility of our community to become more just, more equitable, and more antiracist,” said Hampshire President Dr. Edward Wingenbach. “Dr. Lloyd has had a profound impact on students, staff, and faculty everywhere she has worked; I am confident that she will help drive sustained efforts to identify how power, policy, and culture reproduce white supremacy at the College, and to act to counter its harmful effects.”