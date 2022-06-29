Dr. James L. Moore III Selected as APLU International Leadership Award Recipient

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 29, 2022

Dr. James L. Moore III, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at The Ohio State University, has been chosen by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) as the recipient of the 2022 Michael P. Malone International Leadership Award, which is given to those who make notable contributions to international education at public land-grant institutions.Dr. James L. Moore IIIDr. James L. Moore III

Moore is a professor in the College of Education and Human Ecology and head of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI).

He has launched several efforts that have enabled students – including underrepresented students – to engage in multicultural educational opportunities on campus and abroad.

Moore supported study abroad programming in multiple OSU schools that include content related to such diversity and equity concerns as health disparities among populations, education, business, artistic expression, and environmental sustainability.

He is also responsible for a $4.5 million USAID grant through which higher ed leaders from multiple schools in the Dominican Republic and the U.S. explore intervention programs for vulnerable, marginalized youth in the Dominican Republic.

 

