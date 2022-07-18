Penn Law Dean Asks Faculty Senate to Impose Major Sanctions on Controversial Law Professor

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 18, 2022

Penn Law School Dean Ted Ruger has asked that the Faculty Senate impose a “major sanction” against tenured Penn Law professor Amy Wax, an academic known for making controversial and racist statements, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.Amy WaxAmy Wax

In a 12-page report sent Jun. 23 to Faculty Senate Chair Vivian Gadsden, Ruger argued Wax’s bigoted public statements and her behavior violated University standards.

He asked that the senate fully review Wax’s conduct and impose a major sanction.

“Academic freedom for a tenured scholar is, and always has been, premised on a faculty member remaining fit to perform the minimal requirements of the job,” Ruger wrote in the letter. “However, Wax’s conduct demonstrates a flagrant disregard of the standards, rules, or mission of the University.'”

According to university policy, a major sanction is “termination; suspension; reduction in academic base salary; zero salary increases stipulated in advance for a period of four or more years.” 

The report describes occurrences of Wax making racist remarks against people of color and LGBTQ people, such as allegedly telling 2012 Penn Law graduate Lauren O’Garro Moore, who is Black, that she had only become a double Ivy “because of affirmative action.”

Wax has been criticized this year for making racist, xenophobic, and homophobic comments in interviews 

Related Stories
Justice Stephen Breyer
Faculty & Staff
Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Joins Harvard Law Faculty
Olivier Charles
Faculty & Staff
Olivier Charles Named President at Bishop State Community College
Shirley Jefferson
Faculty & Staff
Shirley Jefferson Appointed VP for Community Engagement and Government Affairs at Vermont Law and Graduate School
Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough Joins USC's Race and Equity Center
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
Arizona State University
Leadership Annual Giving Officer
Gettysburg College
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
York Technical College
Residential Education Coordinator
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Fragility with Dr. Robin DiAngelo
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More