Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Joins Harvard Law Faculty

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 18, 2022

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will become the Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process at Harvard Law School, effective immediately.Justice Stephen Breyer

Prior to joining the country's high court, Breyer has both attended and taught at Harvard Law. In this new role, Breyer will teach seminars and reading groups, write books, and produce scholarship.

Breyer served on the Harvard Law faculty from 1967 to 1980 and held a joint appointment at the Kennedy School of Government from 1977-1980. A former special assistant to the assistant U.S. attorney general for antitrust, Breyer also served as an assistant special prosecutor of the Watergate Special Prosecution Force and special counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. 

From 1980 until 1994, Bryer served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and was nominated for associate justice of the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton, taking on the role Aug. 3, 1994.

Breyer graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law and was an articles editor on the Harvard Law Review.

 

