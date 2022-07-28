Dr. Barbara J. Johnson Appointed Executive Vice President and Provost at Talladega College

Dr. Barbara J. Johnson will become Talladega College’s executive vice president and provost, effective Jul. 19. Johnson will also become a tenured professor.

Previously, Johnson was vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas Tech University.

"Dr. Johnson’s proven ability to plan strategically, lead effectively and foster a culture of collaboration within diverse communities will make her a great asset to our institution,” said Talladega's president Dr. Greg Vincent. “With over 20 years of progressive leadership experience, she is exceptionally well equipped to provide the assessment and guidance needed to ensure the success of Talladega College’s academic programs and aid our students and faculty in reaching their full potential.”

In the past, Johnson has served as vice president for accreditation relations for the Higher Learning Commission (HLC); senior vice president and tenured professor at Meharry Medical College; and department chair and tenured professor at Northern Illinois University.

She is also director of the Leadership and Mentoring Institute for the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education.

Johnson holds a Ph.D. in education and human development from Vanderbilt University; a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University; and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Winston-Salem State University.