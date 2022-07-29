Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Will Not Teach at George Washington University Law School in Fall

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is not listed as an instructor for courses at George Washington University’s (GWU) law school after he informed the school that he was unavailable to teach during the Fall semester, POLITICO reported.

In an email obtained by the GWU student newspaper, The Hatchet, Thomas’ co-instructor, Gregory Maggs, said Thomas had informed him of the news.

“I know that this is disappointing. I am very sorry,” Maggs wrote in an email. Maggs will now teach the course alone.

Thomas has taught at the law school since 2011.

This change from previous years comes after Thomas participated in the SCOTUS’s controversial 2022 decision to overturn 1973 landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade. Thomas’s role in it prompted a GWU student to launch a petition – signed by 11,300 people – calling for Thomas to be removed from his teaching post.

However, GWU had said in June that it would keep Thomas for its constitutional law seminar despite backlash.

Thomas also authored a concurring opinion suggesting SCOTUS should also revisit other precedents, including those entitling Americans access to contraception, same-sex marriage, and same-sex relationships.