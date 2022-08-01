Eckerd College President Damian Fernandez Steps Down, Citing Exhaustion

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 1, 2022

Eckerd College President Dr. Damian Fernandez stepped down from his post on Monday, only two years into his term, citing exhaustion, the Tampa Bay Times reported.Dr. Damian J. FernandezDr. Damian J. Fernandez

In his absence, Dr. James Annarelli, vice president for student life and dean of students, will become interim leader.

Fernandez – hired in late 2019 and started July 2020 – announced last month in a letter to the Eckerd community his intent to leave earlier than the three or four years he had expected to serve.

“I accomplished the work with a tremendous team and a lot of energy, but also exhaustion,” Fernandez said. “I called these last few years dog years.”

In his letter, Fernandez mentioned his accomplishments, including making fundraising history at the school, launching diversity and inclusion initiatives, and navigating controversial reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Japanese word tsundoku describes me: a person who buys a lot of books and leaves them in piles unread. I look forward to what awaits in them,” Fernandez wrote in his letter.

Fernandez said he will continue on the American Council on Education (ACE) board. He will focus on closing equity gaps in higher ed, an issue he said was personal, given that his mother completed third grade and his father high school.

 

Related Stories
Justice Clarence Thomas
Faculty & Staff
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Will Not Teach at George Washington University Law School in Fall
Dr. Barbara J. Johnson
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Barbara J. Johnson Appointed Executive Vice President and Provost at Talladega College
Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit
Faculty & Staff
9th Wonder and Brenda Marie Osbey Join Wake Forest University Faculty
Amy Wax
Faculty & Staff
Penn Law Dean Asks Faculty Senate to Impose Major Sanctions on Controversial Law Professor
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Creative Learning Technologies Specialist
Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Closing the Data Skills Gap with Dr. Melody S. Goodman
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More