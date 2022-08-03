Dr. William Smith to Lead New Efforts at University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 3, 2022

Dr. William Smith has been appointed chief executive administrator for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) at Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI) at the University of Utah, a newly created role. Dr. William SmithDr. William Smith

“I am looking forward to joining HMHI’s incredible faculty and staff’s effort to stop stigma, bias, and discrimination across the university, the state of Utah, and beyond,” Smith said. "This appointment is a step toward consolidating the dedicated efforts of individuals to improve the mental and physical health of all people, and minoritized groups in particular. Mental health scholars and professionals have become aware of the tremendous weight that causes racial battle fatigue. I hope to bring more awareness to the systemic and institutional matters that cause these biopsychosocial strains.”

Smith, a professor in the Department of Education, Culture, and Society in the College of Education at UUtah, studies micro-aggressions experienced by Black faculty and students. He also coined the term “racial battle fatigue” to describe psychophysiological symptoms— such as frustration, anger, anxiety, and depression—experienced by people of color.

Smith holds an undergraduate and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University in psychology and a Ph.D. in educational policy and sociology/social psychology.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Damian J. Fernandez
Faculty & Staff
Eckerd College President Damian Fernandez Steps Down, Citing Exhaustion
Justice Clarence Thomas
Faculty & Staff
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Will Not Teach at George Washington University Law School in Fall
Dr. Barbara J. Johnson
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Barbara J. Johnson Appointed Executive Vice President and Provost at Talladega College
Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit
Faculty & Staff
9th Wonder and Brenda Marie Osbey Join Wake Forest University Faculty
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Systems Support Analyst (IT)
Arizona State University
Creative Learning Technologies Specialist
Arizona State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Postdoctoral Scholar/Laboratory Animal Medicine, Memphis
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Associate Director, Full Professor
Arizona State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Plum Tree Blossoms Even in Winter with Dr. M. Roy Wilson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More