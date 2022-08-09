Georgia State University Awarded $1 Million NSF Grant for Minority Women in STEM Initiative

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 9, 2022

Georgia State University (GSU) has been awarded $1 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to launch an initiative to better recruit, retain, and support women faculty in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, especially women from underrepresented minority backgrounds.Georgia State University

GSU will partner with Florida International University (FIU) for this initiative called ADVANCE-IMPACT (Intersectionality and Mentoring in the Professoriate for Advancement, Community and Transformation).

The initiative’s aims include leadership training, faculty mentoring, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to help champion Georgia State’s efforts to implement organizational changes aimed at mitigating many of the challenges faced by women in science today,” said Dr. Marise Parent, principal investigator on the NSF grant and professor of neuroscience and psychology at Georgia State. “ADVANCE-IMPACT will promote policies and practices that will allow current faculty and the next generation of women scholars to make important contributions to our academic and research missions in an environment that makes them feel welcomed and valued.”

The initiative is funded by the NSF’s ADVANCE program, aimed at increasing representation and advancement of women in STEM and leadership.

