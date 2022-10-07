Actor Joseph C. Phillips to Join Theatre and Communication Studies Faculty at Clark Atlanta University

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 7, 2022

Joseph C. Phillips – actor, author, columnist, and commentator – has been appointed professor of theatre and communication studies at Clark Atlanta University (CAU).Joseph C. PhillipsJoseph C. Phillips

In academia, he was a fellow at the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian College; the Abraham Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute; and the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.

Among other television roles, Phillips played Lt. Martin Kendall, husband of Lisa Bonet's character, on the popular series "The Cosby Show;" Col. Greg Davis in series "13 Reasons Why," and Attorney Justus Ward on "General Hospital."

He had starring roles in "Strictly Business," "Let's Talk About Sex," and "Midnight Blue," for film, and starring roles in the Broadway production of "Six Degrees of Separation" and the Kennedy Center and American Playhouse productions of "A Raisin in the Sun," for theater. He also created the title role in author Toni Morrison's play, “Dreaming Emmett.”

Phillips is author of He Talk Like a White Boy and formerly wrote "The Way I See It," a weekly column promoting conservative views, such as traditional family and limited government.

Phillips holds a BFA in acting from New York University (NYU).

Related Stories
Dr. William Bernhard
Faculty & Staff
University of Illinois to Spend More Than $50 Million to Hire New Faculty
Penn
Faculty & Staff
Penn Faculty Voice Opposition to University Disciplinary Actions Against Student Protestors
Northwestern University
Faculty & Staff
NIH Awards $16 Million Grants for Diverse Faculty Recruitment to Northwestern and UC San Diego
Dr. Mei R. Fu
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Mei R. Fu Appointed George Washington University Nursing School Dean
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
SUNY Empire State College
Assistant Vice President/Chief of Staff Facilities
Princeton University
Director of AdmissionsDirector of Admissions
Gould Academy
Executive Assistant for the Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
Colby College
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Preparing Diverse Teachers for a Diverse Classroom with Dr. Katherine Norris
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More