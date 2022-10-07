Joseph C. Phillips – actor, author, columnist, and commentator – has been appointed professor of theatre and communication studies at Clark Atlanta University (CAU).

In academia, he was a fellow at the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian College; the Abraham Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute; and the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.

Among other television roles, Phillips played Lt. Martin Kendall, husband of Lisa Bonet's character, on the popular series "The Cosby Show;" Col. Greg Davis in series "13 Reasons Why," and Attorney Justus Ward on "General Hospital."

He had starring roles in "Strictly Business," "Let's Talk About Sex," and "Midnight Blue," for film, and starring roles in the Broadway production of "Six Degrees of Separation" and the Kennedy Center and American Playhouse productions of "A Raisin in the Sun," for theater. He also created the title role in author Toni Morrison's play, “Dreaming Emmett.”

Phillips is author of He Talk Like a White Boy and formerly wrote "The Way I See It," a weekly column promoting conservative views, such as traditional family and limited government.

Phillips holds a BFA in acting from New York University (NYU).