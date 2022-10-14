Dr. Ritu Agarwal Appointed First Wm. Polk Carey Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School

Dr. Ritu Agarwal has been appointed the first Wm. Polk Carey Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

Agarwal is an expert in the application of information technology, analytics, and artificial intelligence in health care with a focus on equity. She is a special adviser for the Division of AIDS at the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Previously, Agarwal was a Distinguished University Professor at the University of Maryland (UM) and the Robert H. Smith Dean’s Chair of Information Systems at UM’s Smith School of Business.

“Nearly a quarter of Carey’s full-time faculty study or teach in health-related fields, which is a key area of focus for our students,” said Dr. Goker Aydin, vice dean for faculty and research at Carey Business School. “Ritu is a pioneering researcher on the use of information technology in health care, an inspirational educator who excelled in teaching from undergraduates to executives, and a thought leader who has influenced practice and policy through her many collaborations, from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies.”

Agarwal also launched the Annual Conference on Health Information Technology and Analytics (CHITA), a leading research forum.

Agarwal is the first of three endowed faculty who will be a Wm. Polk Carey Distinguished Professor, a professorship established as part of a $25 million gift from the W. P. Carey Foundation.

Agarwal holds a BA (Hons.) in mathematics from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi; an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management; an MS in computer science from Syracuse University; and aPh.D. in information systems also from Syracuse.