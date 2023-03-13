Dr. Ann E. Cudd Appointed Second Woman President of Portland State University

Dr. Ann E. Cudd will become president of Portland State University, effective August, Oregon Live reported. This appointment will make her the second woman to lead the school.

Cudd, currently the provost at the University of Pittsburgh, has previously served as dean of arts and sciences at Boston University and as a professor and dean of undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas.

Students are struggling with economic challenges, Cudd said, and the school cannot fully sustain some programs due to declining enrollment.

“But Portland is a great city and Portland State University shines as a strong beacon,” Cudd said. “I firmly believe that we can overcome these challenges and together ignite a renaissance for Portland and Portland State. Indeed, I believe it so strongly that I’m betting my future on it.”

Cudd’s will first focus on bolstering enrollment and involving the school in city improvement efforts, including voter-mandated remaking of city government, according to a Portland State news release.

Cudd holds a Ph.D. in philosophy, an M.A. in economics, and an M.A. in philosophy from UPitt, and a B.A. in mathematics and philosophy from Swarthmore College.