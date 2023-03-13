Dr. Ann E. Cudd Appointed Second Woman President of Portland State University

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 13, 2023

Dr. Ann E. Cudd will become president of Portland State University, effective August, Oregon Live reported. This appointment will make her the second woman to lead the school.Dr. Ann E. CuddDr. Ann E. Cudd

Cudd, currently the provost at the University of Pittsburgh, has previously served as dean of arts and sciences at Boston University and as a professor and dean of undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas.

Students are struggling with economic challenges, Cudd said, and the school cannot fully sustain some programs due to declining enrollment.

“But Portland is a great city and Portland State University shines as a strong beacon,” Cudd said. “I firmly believe that we can overcome these challenges and together ignite a renaissance for Portland and Portland State. Indeed, I believe it so strongly that I’m betting my future on it.”

Cudd’s will first focus on bolstering enrollment and involving the school in city improvement efforts, including voter-mandated remaking of city government, according to a Portland State news release.

Cudd holds a Ph.D. in philosophy, an M.A. in economics, and an M.A. in philosophy from UPitt, and a B.A. in mathematics and philosophy from Swarthmore College.

Related Stories
Dr. D’Andra Mull
Faculty & Staff
Dr. D’Andra Mull Appointed Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of Colorado Boulder
Dr. Stuart Rayfield
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Stuart Rayfield Appointed President of Columbus State University
Dr. Safa Zaki
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Safa Zaki Appointed First Woman President of Bowdoin College
Dr. Kirk A. Nooks
Faculty & Staff
Gordon State College President Awarded 2023 Chief Executive Leadership Award at the CASE District III Annual Conference
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Veterans & Military Program Advisor
Northern Virginia Community College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
University President
University of Louisiana System
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Military Admissions Associate
Auburn University at Montgomery
Salibury University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Transforming the Future of Health Education: Centering Race and Medical Humanities with Dr. M. Gabriela Torres
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs