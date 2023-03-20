The University of Chicago Engages in Faculty Diversity Initiative

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 20, 2023

The University of Chicago is partnering with U.S. research universities for an initiative to improve diversity and inclusion in higher education.Dr. Ka Yee C. LeeDr. Ka Yee C. Lee

The initiative comes from university consortium Ivy+ Faculty Advancement Network (FAN), of which UChicago is the host institution. FAN members include Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University.

“Diversity is a core value of our institution, and collaboration is essential in order to address the common challenges we share across institutions of higher learning,” said UChicago Provost Dr. Ka Yee C. Lee. “Through this institute, the Faculty Advancement Network offers a unique cohort experience for faculty to come together to share past experiences and learn best practices to apply at their home institutions to make progress in these crucial areas.”

As part of this endeavor, approximately 50 faculty fellows will explore efforts to bolster diversity in their respective departments and disciplines and come to UChicago for an April capstone event, where teams will present collaborative projects for feedback.

“This institute provides a much-desired space for faculty leaders to share, think, make mistakes and process with colleagues in a confidential context,” said Dr. Kiernan Mathews, FAN’s executive director. “I am grateful to the University for being ‘first among equals’ as host of our consortium and also of the institute’s groundbreaking efforts.”

