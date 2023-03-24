Johanna Bond Appointed Dean of Rutgers Law School

Johanna Bond will become dean of Rutgers Law School, effective Jul. 3, pending board approval.

Bond is currently the tenured Sydney and Frances Lewis Professor of Law at the Washington and Lee University School of Law and an affiliate faculty member in the university’s Africana Studies and the women’s, gender, and sexuality studies programs.

“An accomplished legal scholar and a strong academic administrator, Professor Johanna Bond is uniquely qualified to serve as the dean of Rutgers University Law School,” said Dr. Antonio Tillis, chancellor of Rutgers University-Camden. “Professor Bond brings an intellectual trajectory that complements the scholarly focus of law faculty in Camden. As an academic administrator, she has a proven track record with leading a diverse faculty, financial management, pedagogical innovation, fundraising, and alumni development. Further, her commitment to a student-centric approach to legal education and focus on civically engaged and experiential learning aligns well with the values of Rutgers-Camden. I look forward to welcoming Professor Bond to campus.”

Previously, she was associate dean for academic affairs and chair of the Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion at Washington and Lee.

Author of Global Intersectionality and Contemporary Human Rights, Bond’s scholarly work centers on women’s rights in sub-Saharan Africa, women’s rights in the United Nations, and critical race feminism in human rights.

She has also been awarded the Lewis Prize for Excellence in Legal Scholarship and the Ethan Allen Faculty Award for Scholarship.

“Bond clearly appreciates the prominence of social justice in the history of our law school and in the ongoing centering of inclusive education, practice, scholarship, and engagement as an anchor institution in and of the City of Newark, and its resonance well beyond our borders,” said Dr. Nancy Cantor, chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark. “We look forward to her leadership as we move collectively to promote the public good, and to train the next diverse generation of changemakers.”

Bond holds a B.A. from Colorado College, a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School; and an LLM from Georgetown University Law Center.